YPO backs charity campaign to turn Yorkshire pink

Schools throughout Yorkshire will compete to win a £1,500 prize by raising money for a children’s cancer charity.

Wakefield-based YPO, one of the UK’s largest public buying organisations and school suppliers, is offering the prize to support Candlelighters’ Pink It Up! campaign next month.

Hundreds of schools throughout the county will be invited to “help turn Yorkshire pink” on June 2-8. Pink-themed fundraising ideas could include non-uniform days or cake sales featuring Candlelighters’ colour.

Schools that raise more than £250 for the Leeds-based charity, which supports about 150 young cancer patients and their families in Yorkshire each year, will be entered into a draw to win the YPO prize. The winner will be announced on June 13.

A young patient supported by Candlelighters gets involved in the Pink It Up campaign

Martin Armytage, head of education business at YPO, said: “We are delighted to help Candlelighters and their Pink It Up! campaign. As a 100% publicly owned organisation, we always seek to give back to communities, and it is a pleasure to support the work of this amazing charity.

“YPO plays an essential part of life for many schools, so it is especially pleasing to be able to reward teachers and pupils who raise money for this fantastic cause.”

Candlelighters’ head of fundraising Tom Robertshaw said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to YPO for their support.

“One hundred and fifty children are diagnosed every year with cancer in Yorkshire, instantly turning lives upside down for entire families. The fundraising from our Pink It Up campaign will enable vital services, from talking therapy for children and adults to help them cope with a child’s cancer diagnosis, to sibling groups and trips to support children whose brother or sister has cancer, to providing financial grants to help families struggling with the additional costs they face after a childhood cancer diagnosis.

“YPO's support is invaluable in encouraging as many schools and nurseries as possible to have some fun with their Pink Fundraising ideas and be in with a chance to win some support for their school too. We really cannot thank them enough.”

YPO’s head of logistics Adrian Field has personal experience of the work that Candlelighters does. His son Jayden was given emotional and financial support by the charity after he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in January 2022.

The talented rugby player was 18. He fought the disease for six months before being given the all-clear in August 2022. He is now in his final year studying business at the University of York, where he vice-captain of the university team.

Adrian said: “As parents, to hear the words ‘Your son has cancer’ is devastating and makes your world crumble in an instant.

“Candlelighters is an amazing charity that supported us throughout our journey, bringing light and hope to us at our darkest time.”

Schools and nurseries must register to take part and can do so on the Pink It Up website: https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/PinkItUp2025

Full terms and conditions can also be found on the Candlelighters website: https://www.candlelighters.org.uk/how-you-can-help/fundraise/pink-it-up/