Yorkshire & Humber Institute of Technology secures government backing for further 10 years

Yorkshire & Humber Institute of Technology (YHIoT) has become the first Institute of Technology (IoT) in the country to be relicensed by the Department for Education (DfE).

The relicensing, which will see YHIoT continue its work for another 10 years, demonstrates the government’s commitment to IoTs and supporting the growth of STEM industries.

It will allow YHIoT to continue working collaboratively with STEM learners, education providers and employers in the region to create opportunities for students and employers, as well as support regional economic growth.

Danny Metters, Chair of YHIoT, said: “This is an exciting time where we can shape the future of YHIoT, by creating stronger links with STEM industries and the communities we serve and investing in our students - who are the future workforce.

Yorkshire and Humber Institute of Technology (YHIoT)

“This relicensing really shows the value of YHIoT and the power of collaboration as we work to meet the higher level skills agenda for now and the future.”

YHIoT is a partnership of local education providers including York College & University Centre, Selby College, Askham Bryan College, Bishop Burton College, Craven College, East Riding College, Scarborough TEC, the University of Hull and York St John University.

It also works with regional and national employers including VISR Dynamics, GB Recruitment and Network Rail.

Lindsay West, founder of VISR Dynamics, said: “I’m delighted that YHIoT can now move forward with excitement, and the relicensing means we can build on the foundations of the past five years.

“It’s critical that employers and educators work together to build a strong network to maximise the potential of students, providing them with the relevant skills and knowledge to attain their career aspirations. YHIoT collectively empowers us to strategise, map out and deliver this goal.

“As a business owner, I understand the rapidly changing requirements of business due to the speed of the implementation of technology and digital processes - especially spatial computing and AI.

“It’s very exciting that we have been gifted the opportunity to work with YHIoT and help build the workforce of the future, for the workplace of the future.”