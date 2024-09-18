Yorkshire-based company crowned only choice for Reception maths

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Education Endowment Foundation (EEF) have just announced White Rose Education ‘Reception Jigsaw’ is their only choice for Reception maths education.

The programme is designed to support reception teachers and teaching assistants in improving mathematics teaching and pupil outcomes.

Top of the class

EEF have just announced their promising programmes, a list of independently evaluated programmes at either efficacy or effectiveness level, that show promise for raising attainment.

Within their announcement, the EEF have found White Rose’s Reception Jigsaw is the only programme focused on teaching Reception maths teaching that has shown a positive impact.

EEF have previously conducted research and trialled Reception Jigsaw and found that pupils who have been through the training make an additional two-month progress by the end of Year 1, in comparison to pupils in non-participating schools.

Key features and benefits

The White Rose Maths Reception Jigsaw aims to improve the teaching of maths in reception and, as a result of this, improve pupil outcomes. The comprehensive package covers the essential pedagogical approaches to help practitioners build solid foundations for their children in maths.

The training supports teachers with a variety of mathematical skills including developing number sense, exploring pattern and shape and developing mathematical talk.

Reception Jigsaw is delivered through five training twilights and five coaching sessions over the course of an academic year.

Kat Ellis, Head of Early Years at White Rose Education,says: ‘It’s an honour for Reception Jigsaw to be chosen as part of the EEF’s list of Promising Programmes. The team have worked so hard to make this programme “best in class” and it’s so rewarding to see this has transpired to classrooms across the UK.’

‘We’ve also had overwhelmingly positive feedback from teachers who attended the training, and it is great to see that the Reception Jigsaw has had such a positive long-lasting outcome for children in the classroom too!’

Dedication to improving education for everyone

This recommendation from EEF comes after a successful few months for White Rose Education, with them recently scooping up three awards at this year’s BESA awards, with a special mention to the ‘Make the Difference’ award, recognition for the training White Rose have been carrying out in almost 6,000 schools across Malawi.

On top of this, White Rose recently released their game-changing new resource, White Rose Infinity, designed to transform the learning experience for teachers and pupils alike, giving teachers the ability to create custom digital quizzes or bespoke worksheets at the click of a button.