Yorks Educational Travel Provider Organises Free Secondary School Transition Talk for Bradford Students

A Yorkshire-based educational travel provider has supported a Bingley-based primary school with a free enrichment trip for its Year 6 students, designed to build confidence and spark curiosity ahead of their transition to secondary education.

Ottimi – an offshoot of Leeds-based ski trip business Max Ski – has taken a group of Key Stage 2 students from Eldwick Primary School in Bingley, Bradford into Leeds City Centre for a day at Maths City, a hands-on maths discovery centre, followed by an inspiring talk from international mental health advocate, Oly Newton.

It comes as the pupils finish their final SATs exams and amid a difficult period for the school, which has faced ongoing disruption to its learning environment. Students have spent the last two years learning in temporary portacabins while awaiting funding to address RAAC-related structural issues alongside many other schools.

Tom Bedford, CEO at Ottimi, whose team were onsite to support with the trip, said: “We already have a great relationship with Eldwick Primary School, and knowing what their students were facing, we knew we wanted to help.

Eldwick Primary students enjoying a day out with Ottimi

“Exam season can be an incredibly stressful time for students. These pressures, combined with what can feel like a daunting transition to secondary school, can leave children feeling anxious and uncertain about the future.

“We believe the best learning happens both in and outside the classroom, and we’re passionate about providing schools with the right opportunities that not only educate but boost the resilience and confidence of their pupils, ensuring they’re not just academically, but emotionally, mentally and physically ready for the future.

“This wasn’t about ticking a box. It was about giving these young people a day to feel inspired, capable, and excited for what’s ahead.”

Ottimi, based in Calls Wharf, The Calls in Leeds, places a strong focus on wellbeing, by creating subject - and sports-based school travel experiences that nurture emotional growth, confidence, and a sense of belonging.

The transition trip, which took place on Tuesday, May 20, was carefully designed around wellbeing and confidence. Maths City gave pupils the chance to explore the UK’s only practical maths centre, followed by a talk and workshop from Oly, which gave pupils the tools to manage anxiety, embrace change, and build emotional resilience.

Speaking on the event, Louise Gibson, Learning Support Assistant at Eldwick Primary School said: “It’s so important for children to have fun, real life experiences to consolidate their learning in school.”

The transition sessions come at a crucial time. According to a new report released by ImpactEd Group, one in four pupils in England “disengage” following the transition to secondary school, identifying Year 7 as a critical point in a child’s journey through education.[1]

Alongside this, children today face more mental health struggles than ever, with one in five having a probable mental disorder. This is linked to lower academic achievement and higher rates of absenteeism. Initiatives such as Ottimi’s transition talks for schools are a response to the growing need for support that extends outside the classroom, helping to improve outcomes for all children, regardless of background.

To mark its launch, Ottimi is offering £20,000 worth of prizes for schools, including all expenses paid three-day, two-night trip for 40 students, inclusive of accommodation, food, travel and insurance to London or Edinburgh.

