Year 1 pupils raise over £500 for elderly charity through fun run

A group of enthusiastic Year 1 pupils from Collingham Lady Elizabeth Hastings Church of England Primary School have raised an impressive £500 in support of Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE), thanks to a heartwarming call to action project and a sponsored Fun Run held around the school grounds. The initiative wasn’t directed by teachers or school leaders — it was entirely the children’s idea.

"As a school, especially as a church school, we’ve often made decisions about who to support based on what we as adults thought was important," explained Miss Olivia Thackray, one of the Year 1 class teachers. "This time, we really wanted the children to take ownership and make a difference in a way that was meaningful to them. They chose WiSE because they felt passionate about supporting elderly people in their community."

The project was part of a broader educational aim to help pupils understand the value of service, compassion and active citizenship in line with the school’s Christian vision: “We are family; all are welcome; you are loved”.The school wanted children to feel empowered and to realise they can be agents of change even at a young age.

"The idea behind our call to action project was to give the children the opportunity to demonstrate service and take responsibility for decisions that matter to them," said Mrs Helen Hesketh, the second Year 1 class teacher. "They showed such maturity and empathy and their excitement about helping others was incredibly moving to witness."

Collingham children enjoy their Fun Run

WiSE have expressed heartfelt thanks to the school, sharing how much the donation will help and how touched they were that such young children chose to support their work. The funds raised could contribute towards a variety of community services, including: A trip to Beamishfor elderly residents, Arts & Crafts afternoons, The local Memory Café and a grass cutting scheme for those no longer able to maintain their gardens.

Headteacher, Mr Paul Cook, praised the initiative, saying: “It’s a joy to see our children taking the lead, and we hope this sparks a lifelong understanding of the difference they can make. The school plans to build on this momentum, with more child-led community initiatives in the future.”