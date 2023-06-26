Ofsted inspectors visiting Woodlesford Primary School last month were full of praise for the excellence displayed at the school which was rated Good overall but ranked Outstanding for Behaviour, Personal development and Early years provision. It completes an impressive turnaround for the school, which was rated Requires Improvement during a 2019 inspection.

The report said: “Respect, kindness and perseverance are at the heart of the high-quality education that pupils who attend Woodlesford Primary School receive. Pupils exemplify their school values and can explain how these help them to behave well.

“Pupils speak warmly about the staff in school. They know that adults are there to help them with their learning and to keep them safe. Pupils feel safe in school because ‘there are so many adults around, we have people that can protect us’.”

Ofsted inspectors visiting Woodlesford Primary School were full of praise for the excellence displayed. Picture: Google

Inspectors praised the "high levels of respect” present between staff and pupils with cases of bullying described as “rare”. Praise is also reserved for the way the school balances academic achievement and personal development, meaning “pupils present as positive, polite, respectful and articulate members of the school community.”

Particular praise was reserved for the school’s curriculum “designed to build pupils’ knowledge from Nursery to Year 6.” Adding: “Leaders are ambitious for what all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), can achieve.

"The development of knowledge is well planned and sequenced over time. Lessons are well structured so that pupils can build on previous knowledge and experiences.”

Staffs work to promote an extensive personal development programme for pupils was also hailed. Inspectors noted that they “go beyond what is expected” to provide all pupils with a wide, varied set of experiences.

Welcoming the report, headteacher Linda Collier, said: "I am extremely grateful and would like to say a huge thank you to the whole team of staff and governors who have displayed a fantastic level of hard work, devotion and unstinting desire to improve and ensure that every child receives the very best at Woodlesford Primary School.