Pupils at a Leeds primary school have been hailed as “phenomenal” during a recent Ofsted inspection.

Wigton Moor Primary School, located in Barfield Crescent, Alwoodley, was rated Outstanding overall in all five inspected categories – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

It was a second successive top grade for the pupils and staff of Wigton Moor where they “exemplify” the school motto ‘everyone learns and everyone achieves, because everyone matters’.

The education watchdog said: “Pupils here are phenomenal. They are polite, sensible and considerate of others. They live up to leaders’ high expectations. Pupils excel in their learning. Pupils achieve exceptionally well and are articulate learners.

Wigton Moor Primary School was rated Outstanding overall in all five inspected categories. Picture: Lee Call Photography & Film

“Pupils’ behaviour is exemplary. Bullying is rare. Pupils know the school’s `4C’ behaviour rules (courtesy, care, cooperation and common sense). Pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), feel safe and are happy.”

Inspectors praised the school’s “broad and ambitious” where plans are broken down into manageable steps so that pupils know the basics before moving on to more complex work.

Staff who feel “valued” constantly check what pupils know and can do to help them “deepen their knowledge” of key subject areas.

They added: “A culture of high expectations and routines is embedded across the school. This does not happen by chance. Leaders plan this from day one. Relationships between pupils and staff are strong.”

Wigton Moor’s special needs provision was praised as SEND pupils are “fully included in all lessons” and the curriculum is adapted to enable “most pupils to work alongside their peers” where possible.

Headteacher, Elaine Brown said: “All of us associated with this lovely school are very proud that our dedication to striving for the best provision for children has been recognised and validated by Ofsted inspectors.

“Ofsted’s criteria is very different to when the school was last inspected in 2011 and is now much more exacting. We realise how rare our achievement is but our work here focuses on our children.