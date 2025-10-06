Why Leeds United is teaming up with the NSPCC to keep children safe in sport

Leeds United is teaming up with the NSPCC as part of a new safety campaign. | Getty Images

Leeds United is set to team up with the NSPCC to help encourage parents and carers to keep children safe in sport.

The White’s are backing the charity’s Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport campaign to encourage open conversations to help children free safe in sport.

New figures show in 2024/25, the NSPCC Helpline dealt with 623 contacts from adults concerned about a child’s welfare in a sports setting – an increase of 47 per cent on the previous year.

With more than five million children and young people regularly taking part in activities outside of school, the NSPCC says it is essential that clubs, coaches and parents work together to ensure every child has a safe and positive sporting experience.

Helen Evans, head of safeguarding and equality, diversity and inclusion for Leeds United, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport again this year.

“We’re proud to be part of the local community, and value the difference that sport can make in young people’s lives.

“By supporting children and young people in their sporting endeavours from an early age and knowing what they need to thrive, parents in sport can help make a huge, positive difference to their children’s lives.”

Rachael Barker, Head of the CPSU, said: “The part a parent plays in their child’s sport can shape how they feel about themselves and their sport for years to come. This campaign gives parents the confidence to start conversations with their children, to listen, and to keep sport fun, respectful and safe.”