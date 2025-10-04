Why 2,000 unwanted sports kits are transforming lives for children in Leeds

More than 30 organisations clubbed together at the John Charles Centre for Sport to donate 1,890 pieces of kit in Leeds. | Leeds City Council

Nearly two thousand sports kits have been donated to tackle inequality across Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 30 organisations clubbed together at the John Charles Centre for Sport to donate 1,890 pieces of kit to help those who may not have access or be able to afford them.

The event was organised by the Kit Equipment Exchange Partnership (KEEP) and funded by Leeds City Council’s Active Leeds service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pieces were donated to primary and secondary schools, specialist inclusive learning centres, community organisations and parents who were attending a sports day at the centre.

No one should be put off from playing sports or being active because they can’t afford to buy the right equipment Coun Salma Arif, Leeds City Council's executive member for adult social care, active lifestyles and culture

The kit included sports tops and bottoms, jackets, trainers, sports bras and period pants and swimwear.

It is also estimated that the event saved 831kg of equipment from going to waste and saved the council over £32,000.

KEEP is made up of several organisations including Active Leeds, Yorkshire Sport Foundation, Zero Waste Leeds, Leeds United Foundation, Action for Sport, Freedom4Girls and Run For All.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for adult social care, active lifestyles and culture, said: “This pilot event was a real success, delivering huge impact to people across our city.

“No one should be put off from playing sports or being active because they can’t afford to buy the right equipment.

“KEEP is doing a great job in removing that barrier for people, whilst also making sure no kit or equipment is going to waste.

“As part of our Leeds Ambitions, we are committed to tackling inequalities, and we look forward to this partnership continuing to create change where it’s needed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The partnership was recently nominated for a Compassionate City Award, which celebrate the positive and compassionate work individuals and organisations do to make a difference to their communities in Leeds. The awards will be held on November 6.