Which Leeds University is best according to the World University Ranking and other league tables

These days university is not just about getting a degree.

It’s also important to find an institution that aligns with your specific social and well being needs.

Leeds is lucky enough to have three large universities - The University of Leeds, Leeds Beckett University and Leeds Trinity University.

This is how the universities based in Leeds have been ranked.

Get to know the universities of Leeds

The University of Leeds has around 38,000 students with 12,000 international students from 130 countries.

It was founded in 1874 as the Yorkshire College of Science and now has 300,000 alumni.

The campus is based in Woodhouse and is over 100 acres large.

Leeds Beckett University was founded in 1824 as the Leeds Mechanics Institute.

It gained university status in 1992 and has been known as Leeds Metropolitan University and Leeds Polytechnic.

There are around 23,000 students and the university has campuses in Leeds city centre and Headingley.

Leeds Trinity University has around 5,000 students and is based in Horsforth.

The relatively small institution was established in 1966 and became a university in 2021.

It was previously known as Leeds Trinity and All Saints and it has a religious affiliation of Roman Catholic.

Different universities have strengths in different subjects areas, but how do each of the universities in Leeds compare overall?

The World University Rankings

This ranking system has been in operation since 2004 - the universities are ranked on a global scale with their performance scrutinised in areas of research, teaching, industry income and international influence.

They use 13 categories to rank every university in the world - so how do the Leeds institutions fare in this rank?

The University of Leeds comes out on top in this ranking, sitting at 127th place worldwide in 2022.

This is a slight fall from the previous year when they reached 101st.

In 2022 they received an overall score of 59.2 per cent.

In second place is Leeds Beckett University who came 801st in the world ranking.

They scored an over all 31.9 per cent in the ranking with a low 17.4 per cent in the teaching category.

Leeds Trinity University was not included in this ranking.

The Guardian University Guide

This ranking system compares universities in the UK by student satisfaction, staff numbers, spending and career prospects.

Once again the University of Leeds wins first place as they are ranked 16th nationally with a high 75.2 per cent score.

The ranking system highlights that the university has strong courses in politics, economics and philosophy.

Leeds Beckett comes in at 109th nationally with a score of 57.8 per cent.

Some of the top courses were politics, music and creative writing.

Leeds Trinity is not far behind with the 117th spot - they’re overall score was 53.2 per cent.

Popular subjects to study are International business, Business and Enterprise and Accounting.

The Complete University Guide

This guide ranks universities across 74 subject areas with the goal of helping students pick the right institution for them.

They include student satisfaction, graduate prospects and entry level requirements.

The University of Leeds comes out on top again as they are ranked 20th in this guide - they have fallen four places since the 2021 version of the ranking.

The overall score is 75 per cent with a student satisfaction score of 79 per cent.

Graduate prospects are high with an 80 per cent score.

Second place goes to Leeds Beckett University who are ranked 110th - they have moved up eight places in the table this year.

The overall score is 46 per cent but student satisfaction is 82 per cent and graduate prospects is at 67 per cent.

Leeds Trinity University comes in third at 125th nationally - they have an overall score of 40 per cent but a student satisfaction score of 81 per cent.

They have fallen three places from 2021 to 2022.