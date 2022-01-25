When is February half term in Leeds 2022? Date schools are off for mid-term break - and when they go back
February half term is fast approaching - this is when children break up from school.
Children returned to school for the start of the new year on Tuesday 4 January, marking the beginning of spring term.
Read More
The first half term of the year begins on Monday 21 February, with children breaking up from school for a week.
The last day of school before the mid-term break is Friday 18 February.
Below is a list of all the holidays and dates to note for schools in Leeds.
Spring term (first half)
Tuesday 4 January to Friday 18 February
Half term
Monday 21 February to Friday 25 February
Spring term (second half)
Monday 28 February to Friday 1 April
Easter holidays
Monday 4 April to Monday 18 April
Summer term (first half)
Tuesday 19 April to Friday 27 May
May bank holiday
Monday 2 May
Half term
Monday 30 May to Friday 3 June
Summer term (second half)
Monday 6 June to Tuesday 26 July
Summer holidays
Wednesday 27 July to Friday 2 September
There is also an additional bank holiday for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Thursday 2 June.
As this falls within the May half term holidays, the length of the school year has been reduced by one day.
Schools will break up for summer on Tuesday 26 July instead of Wednesday 27 July.
What happens if I take my child out of school during term time?
Parents or carers are responsible for making sure that their child attends school.
If a child is absent, their school or a local authority Attendance Improvement Officer will get in touch to find out why.
Fines, also known as a penalty notice, will be issued on behalf of schools in Leeds if a child is absent without reason.
Fines are £60 per child, per parent if paid within 21 days.
If paid between 22 and 28 days, the fine is £120 per child, per parent.
This covers the whole period of the child’s absence and paid in full.
If the fine is not paid, parents or carers face prosecution.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.