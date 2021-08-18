Here is the full list of all the dates you need to know for terms, exams, induction periods and the Christmas holidays for every University in Leeds.

Please note that some courses vary from the start dates given by each University. If you are unsure, contact your University.

Universities across Leeds are set to return in September. Photo: Tony Johnson

Leeds Beckett University

If you are new to University, you often have to attend an induction week before your course officially starts.

At Leeds Beckett, your induction week starts on Monday 20 September, the week before University officially commences.

First term starts on Monday 27 September, running till Friday 20 December when students break up for the Christmas holidays.

The examination period for Leeds Beckett is the week commencing 10 January, directly before the second term starts on January 17.

University of Leeds

At the University of Leeds, course inductions start on Monday 20 September and end on Sunday 26 September.

Official teaching starts on Monday 27 September and runs till Friday 10 December, before students break up for the Christmas holidays.

Spring term starts on Monday 10 January with an examination period running throughout January for some courses.

Leeds Conservatoire

Leeds Conservatoire, formerly known as Leeds College of Music, start their induction week on Monday 20 September.

Official teaching starts on Monday 27 September and runs till Friday 20 December.

The holidays end on January 24, however some students return on January 10 for a two week examination period.

Contact your course leader to find out if this examination period applies to you.

Leeds Arts University

Induction week starts on Monday 20 September and ends on Friday 24 September at Leeds Arts University.

The first semester officially starts on 27 September, with the Christmas break set for 13 December.

Students return to University on January 17, with an examination period set for some students commencing 4 January.

Leeds Trinity University

Induction week starts on Monday 20 September, with teaching starting at the later date of 4 October.

Students break up for Christmas on 10 December.

Spring term then starts on 3 January.