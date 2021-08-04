After a tumultuous year in education, students are finally set to receive their GCSE results next week.

But this year the way results are calculated will change, with students now being graded differently as a result of the pandemic.With no exams this Summer, students are instead being graded by their performance in school, marked only on what they have been taught during the months undisturbed by Covid-19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students will not be graded on exam results this year. Photo: Danny Lawson

Here's everything you need to know about GCSE results day 2021.

When can I get my results?

Results will be released on Thursday 12th August, an earlier date than usual for GCSE results.

This is to ensure enough time for students to appeal the grades allocated by their teachers if they believe the mark to be unfair.

Based on the grades achieved, students will then be able to see if they have been successful in their applications to college and sixth form.

Can I get my results online?

Some schools are allowing students to collect their results online due to the pandemic, but others are sticking to collection of results from the school grounds.

If collecting results on site, you'll be given an envelope upon arrival containing the grades given for each subject.

If your school is not allowing students on site, arrange for the results to be posted to you.

If you're unsure about whether or not your school offers an online collection, it's best to contact them directly to find out.

What if I can't make it to results day?

A member of your family or close friend is able to collect your results for you.

This must however be confirmed with a signed letter given to your school in advance of results day.

How are results calculated?

Students won't be graded on examinations sat over the Summer unlike previous years due to the disruption caused by the pandemic.

Instead teachers will select a grade for each student based on their judgement of their overall academic performance throughout their two years of study.

To keep the process fair, students are also only marked on what they have been taught during the months undisturbed by Covid-19.

This grade will then be moderated internally before being signed off by the Heads Of Department for each subject studied.

How do I appeal my results?

To appeal your given grade, you must contact your school or institution who will then contact the exam board.

As there are no exams this year, the board will instead look at the evidence provided by the school and assess whether or not the given grade was fair and reflective of the student's work.

Find out more about the appeal process here.