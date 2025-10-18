Wetherby High set for £25m transformation with new classrooms and sports facilities

A high school could get new classrooms and sports facilities after plans were drawn up for a rebuild.

The Department for Education (DfE) is seeking to demolish existing buildings at Wetherby High School and build a three-storey teaching block.

Playing fields and games areas would also be upgraded at the school, one of the oldest in Leeds, if plans can be agreed with the city council.

A design report said the existing school, which dates back to the 1960s, was in need of modernisation.

It said: “The main entrance lacks a welcoming atmosphere and is not easily identifiable for visitors or early years pupils.

“Internally, teaching spaces suffer from poor ventilation and frequent overheating due to outdated and inadequate building services infrastructure.”

A feasibility study and public consultation were carried out by the DfE, the report said.

Sport England were also consulted on plans for a new playing field and extension of a multi-use games area.

A replacement school building would be a three-storey, U-shaped block, built on school playing fields near the current site.

Plans to rebuild the school, expected to cost £25m, were first launched in 2021 after concerns were raised over the state of the building.

Pre-application talks were held with the council in 2024 ahead of a full planning application being lodged. The proposed rebuild would be carried out by BAM Construction.

The report said the school rebuild would be in keeping with its surroundings in Wetherby Conservation Area.

New parking facilities would include disabled spaces and electric vehicle charging points.

The report said: “The proposal would result in the creation of a more sustainable building for Wetherby High School whilst having no unacceptable impacts.”