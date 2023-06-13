It will be the latest in a series of strikes that started in February 2022 when staff take to the picket line outside the Parkinson Building at the University of Leeds campus on Thursday (June 15). Members of Unison are protesting over pay, arguing that they have not had a rise matching the rate of inflation in 14 years.

The university said it is “disappointed” that strike action is being escalated and argued that leaders meet regularly with the unions. But according to Unison’s branch secretary Angela Blackburn, there has been no engagement from the university’s Vice Chancellor Simone Buitendijk for the last two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Blackburn said: “Some of our staff members are having to find other jobs because they can’t afford to live on what the university is paying them. They say that they get more money working in Aldi or Tesco – and it is less stress. That is not to detract from that kind of work, but when you take an office based role, you think you are going to be paid more.

The picket line for the last strike was at the university's Parkinson Building.

“The number of people using food banks has certainly quadrupled in the last few years. These are people who are working full-time and taking on extra jobs to make ends meet.”

The strikes are set to coincide with open days at the University of Leeds, as well as meetings of the board of examiners, which is when exam marks are ratified. But despite that, unionised staff members say they have been shown “support and solidarity” from students.

Ms Blackburn added: “We are on poverty pay. Morale is lower than I have ever known it. People are desperate to get out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A University of Leeds spokesperson said: “We are disappointed that some trade union members are escalating their industrial action. Senior university leaders meet regularly with our trade unions and have been working together constructively to improve employment terms, move towards fewer fixed terms contracts and support our lowest paid staff.