University of Leeds climbs to 'highest ever position' in 2024 QS World University Rankings

Rising 11 places to 75th, it is Leeds university’s highest ever position in the QS rankings’ 20-year history. A key strength identified was the International Research Network, for which indicator the university was ranked 16th in the world.

The hugely respected QS World University Rankings consider research and discovery, employability and outcomes, learning experience, global engagement and sustainability in their methodology.

Professor Hai-Sui Yu, Provost and Deputy Vice-Chancellor, said: “Research and teaching expertise at Leeds continues to place us alongside other outstanding universities across the globe. This international recognition vindicates our commitment to collaboration rather than competition, building on dynamic and outcome-focused partnerships aimed at tackling the major challenges of our time.

