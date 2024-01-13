A West Yorkshire nursery has been praised for its "high expectations" after completing an Ofsted turnaround.

Unicorn Nursery Castleford, based at the Day Care Centre on Leeds Road, was rated Good in all four inspected categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

It completed an impressive turnaround for the nursery after it was previously slammed as Inadequate during an inspection in August 2023.

The education watchdog said: "Children settle quickly and play happily in this nursery. They establish close relationships with their key person. When children need a little extra help to feel safe and secure, staff care for them with warmth and sensitivity. This supports their emotional security.

"Staff have high expectations. They work skilfully to help children succeed as they play and try new activities."

Ofsted highlighted how children play well together and are encouraged to be considerate of each other. They are taught to be kind and to follow the golden rules.

Inspectors said: "The nursery has been through a period of significant change since the last inspection. The progress that the new leadership team have made in a short space of time is commendable.

"Leaders' sheer determination has been instrumental in securing their high ambitions for all children. They have worked with the local authority to seek advice and guidance on how best to support them."

Children's communication and language skills are a priority for staff. If children struggle, extra support is put in place. However it noted that, sometimes staff are not quick to notice when a few of them are not engaging in activities.

The report added: "Staff, on occasion, do not consider the needs of all the children. For example, during an adult-led activity, staff question children to extend their learning.

"However, more confident children interrupt as they are eager to answer the questions. This results in quieter or less confident children not being as involved to share their knowledge and understanding."

Parents praised staff, commenting on how much their children enjoy attending.

A spokesperson for Unicorn Nursery said: We have an amazing team at Unicorn and they have done wonderfully to turn the nursery around in just about 4 months, expertly led by Kirsty (who took over as manager after the previous Ofsted report) and the rest of the senior team.