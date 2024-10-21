TV personality inspires next generation at Leeds based school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fitness guru and TV personality Zack George, aka STEEL from the Gladiators, visited a Leeds school today to promote his health and fitness workshop for children.

Zack took his new, in-person workshop, called Zactiv, to 620 reception, Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2 age children at Moor Allerton Hall Primary School in Leeds on Monday, 21 October.

The three-hour long event has been designed to improve children’s self-esteem and confidence, instil a love of health and fitness, and educate them on the positive impact of taking care of their physical and mental wellbeing.

Zack’s journey from overweight child to the UK’s fittest man, after winning the UK CrossFit challenge in 2020, inspired the launch of Zactiv in June this year.

Zack George

Prime-time TV personality Zack (34), from Leicestershire, said: “As someone who was obese as a six-year-old, I know the impact that poor physical health can have on a child’s mental health and confidence. I’m on a mission to use my platform to make sure that no child feels the way that I did.

“Over the course of the three-hour Zactiv workshop, I see children enter with slumped shoulders and no confidence, and leave with their heads held high and smiles on their faces. That’s why I’m doing this – to use my story and experience to make children feel like the heroes in their own lives.

“My aim is to get the Zactiv brand into every primary school in the UK, encouraging children to learn to love health and fitness and change their lives, just like I did.”

The real-life superman, from Sileby, Leicestershire, now has more than 230,000 followers on Instagram and has become a major household name this year as a prime-time TV personality.

Zack launched Zactiv to combat the issue of obesity and poor mental health in children, with less than one third of children achieving recommended activity levels and one in five students leaving primary school obese. The implications of this can last a lifetime, with an obese child more than four times likely to develop diabetes.

The interactive, engaging workshop is designed for school children of all ages, with Zack imparting his broad knowledge of diet and nutrition, combined with his unrivalled mastery and passion for fitness.

As part of the visit, Zack gives each child an autographed Actiph water bottle and encourages the students to keep a ‘Glimmer Jar’, where they can record the little bits of each day which made them smile.

Businesses can support Zack’s drive to support children’s health and fitness, while raising their profile locally, by sponsoring him to visit a school of their choice.

Anyone interested in finding out more about sponsorship can contact [email protected]