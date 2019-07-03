These two talented creatives have been honoured by Leeds Arts University

Recognition of their creative work for a leading director in interiors, and a renowned photographer, led to them being awarded Honorary Master of Arts degrees from Leeds Arts University.

Marianne Shillingford and Peter Mitchell attended a ceremony at The Royal Armouries on July 4, that celebrated graduating students from the University’s BA (Hons) degree courses in: Animation, Creative Advertising, Fashion, Fashion Photography, Fine Art, Graphic Design, Illustration, Photography, Printed Textiles & Surface Pattern Design, and Visual Communication. Marianne has worked in the interiors industry for over 35 years. In 2015 she became the Creative Director of Akzonobel Dulux for the UK and Ireland, and in 2017 she set up a charity to reward innovative use of colour in design.

Peter Mitchell is a British documentary photographer, who has worked around Leeds for 40 years. He studied in London and Hornsey then moved to Leeds in 1972 to be a printmaker. An exhibition of his photography at Leeds City Art Gallery in 1975 gave Peter the opportunity to make that his career. His latest work, entitled ‘Lost Leeds’, will be published in 2020.