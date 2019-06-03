These are the primary schools in Leeds that are the hardest to get your children into
A total of 115 primary schools in Leeds were oversubscribed for entry into reception for the school year 2019/2020.
These are the primary schools in Leeds and the surrounding area that turned away the highest number of potential pupils this year (25 rejections or more), and the number of places that were available at each school. The figures were provided by Leeds City Council. As parents in Leeds can submit five preferences for primary schools rather than three, the number of refusals at schools is higher than some other places in the country.