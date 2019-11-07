Leeds teacher absences

These are the 20 Leeds schools where teachers take the most days off sick

The Yorkshire Evening Post can reveal the secondary schools in Sheffield where teachers took the most days off for illness.

By Sarah Wilson
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 6:00 am
Updated Thursday, 7th November 2019, 6:00 am

This data was published by the government in September 2019 but was collected in November 2018 and sickness absence figures relate to the 2017/18 school year. These are the latest figures available. They show the average number of days taken off sick by teachers at each school. These are the 20 Leeds secondary schools for which data was available where the most days were taken off for illness. Across England, a teacher took 4.0 days off sick on average.

1. Springwell Academy

Springwell Academy had the highest average teacher absences, with an average of 16.3 days lost in a year.

Photo: Google

2. West Specialist Inclusive Learning Centre

West Specialist Inclusive Learning Centre lost an average of 9.3 days to teacher sickness.

Photo: Google

3. Crawshaw Academy

In third place was Crawshaw Academy, which saw an average of 9 days lost to teacher sickness.

Photo: Google

4. Broomfield South SILC

Broomfield South lost an average of 8.5 days.

Photo: Google

