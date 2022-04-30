Latest figures published by the Department of Education for the 2020/21 academic year shows 3,537 schools are operating at or beyond their capacity with a combined 56,000 extra pupils on their roll.

There are more than 2,700 primary schools over capacity across England, with almost 21,000 extra pupils between them, and more than 750 secondary schools over capacity, with an extra 35,000 pupils.

In total these schools are over capacity by 56,368 pupils.

A school is at or in excess of capacity when the number of pupils enrolled is greater than or equal to its number of places.

How does your child’s local school compare?

Here we reveal which schools in Leeds are the most overcrowded.

The Farnley Academy The Farnley Academy is over capacity by 16.7%. The school has an extra 202 pupils on its roll.

Abbey Grange Church of England Academy Abbey Grange Church of England Academy is over capacity by 11.4%. The school has an extra 163 pupils on its roll.

Cockburn School Cockburn School is over capacity by 5.7%. The school has an extra 68 pupils on its roll.

Pudsey Grangefield School Pudsey Grangefield School is over capacity by 3.6%. The school has an extra 46 pupils on its roll.