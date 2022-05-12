The top 30 UK universities for research have been revealed - including one in Leeds

Here are the top 30 universities in their ranking:
1. University of Oxford
2. University College London
3. University of Cambridge
4. University of Edinburgh
5. University of Manchester
6. King’s College London
7. Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine
8. University of Bristol
9. University of Nottingham
10. University of Leeds
11. University of Birmingham
12. University of Sheffield
13. University of Glasgow
14. Cardiff University
15. University of Southampton
16. University of Warwick
17. University of Newcastle upon Tyne
18. University of Exeter
19. University of Liverpool
20. Queen Mary University of London
21. University of Durham
22. University of York
23. University of Lancaster
24. Queen’s University of Belfast
25. Loughborough University
26. London School of Economics
27. University of Sussex
28. University of Northumbria at Newcastle
29. University of East Anglia
30. University of Bath