The top 30 UK universities for research have been revealed - including one in Leeds

Research Professional News has ranked the top UK universities for research based on the latest analysis from the Research Excellence Framework (REF).

By Alex Grant
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 4:45 am

Here are the top 30 universities in their ranking:

1. University of Oxford

2. University College London

3. University of Cambridge

4. University of Edinburgh

5. University of Manchester

6. King’s College London

7. Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine

8. University of Bristol

9. University of Nottingham

10. University of Leeds

11. University of Birmingham

12. University of Sheffield

13. University of Glasgow

14. Cardiff University

15. University of Southampton

16. University of Warwick

17. University of Newcastle upon Tyne

18. University of Exeter

19. University of Liverpool

20. Queen Mary University of London

21. University of Durham

22. University of York

23. University of Lancaster

24. Queen’s University of Belfast

25. Loughborough University

26. London School of Economics

27. University of Sussex

28. University of Northumbria at Newcastle

29. University of East Anglia

30. University of Bath

