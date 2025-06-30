The numbers add up for Bradford families

More than 350 families in and around Bradford have benefitted from an initiative designed to help parents and carers assist their children with maths development.

A total of 28 primary schools took part in the Family Numeracy Programme, part of the Multiply scheme, in the first half of 2025.

The programme of activity was delivered through a partnership with Realise, one of the UK’s leading training providers, and White Rose Education.

Parents or carers who have children in years one or two in primary schools across Bradford were invited to three 45-minute interactive sessions.

Funding for the training was provided by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Zoe Green, Lead Maths Specialist at White Rose Education, said: “The programme was a massive success and we were delighted to engage with so many families to help them aid the maths progression of their children away from school.

“Data showed us there were hotspots in Bradford where additional support around numeracy would be beneficial so the sessions were extremely worthwhile.

“We tailored the programme to meet the specific needs of each of the schools and, in total, we delivered 84 sessions and provided more than 1,000 packs of mathematical resources and games for the families to take away.”

The three sessions which were delivered to each family were focused on place value, number sense, addition and subtraction.

Dan Goodall, Director of Adult Skills at Realise, said: “This was a special and unique programme and to see so many families across Bradford taking the time to engage and attend the sessions was extremely rewarding.

“Our whole ethos as a training provider is to upskill individuals and help them fulfil their potential and this programme ensured that parents and carers are in the best possible position to assist their children with additional learning outside of the school environment.

“Methods of learning have changed dramatically compared to when the parents and carers of year one and two pupils were at school so these sessions provided a valuable insight into how additional support can be provided for children at home to complement the work they are doing in the classroom.

“The team at White Rose Education are fantastic and it’s been a pleasure to link up with them for this programme.”