Pupils at the school have been asked to only use one set of toilets during lesson time, which parents have claimed has caused queues. One parent told the Yorkshire Evening Post the policy has led to her son having to wait until after the end of the school day to use the toilet back at home.

A protest was staged at the school earlier today (February 24) and YEP readers have made their feelings known.

Angela Ellam said: “This is a human rights issue and could cause infections when urine is held in the bladder for longer than necessary.”

A protest was staged at the school. Images: Simon Hulme/submit

Jane Iredale Franks said: “Well I would take all kids out of that school fast and furious and have it shut down, it is no good to hold yourself as it causes problems when you get older, it's a disgrace.”

Maha Ahmed said: “Good, they are standing up for their human rights. What about girls who are on their period? Just disgusting behaviour from any school who does that.”

Aimee Lou said: “No one should be refused access to a toilet, wow.”

A spokesperson for the GORSE Academies Trust, which runs the school, said: “We are aware that some comments are being made in respect of toilets and their availability during the school day. To keep all students safe during times when members of staff are not on duty, we have asked students to only use the centrally located toilets during lesson time.

"These toilets are OPEN during ALL lesson times, are accessible from all parts of the school, and a member of staff is present to ensure all students are safe. During break and lunch, students are then able to use all of the toilets in school.