Temple Moor high school takes home the win at the Red Kite Battle of the Bands

Huge congratulations to our very own VERTIGO, who triumphed last night at the Red Kite Battle of the Bands 2025!

Competing against 11 other talented Red Kite schools, VERTIGO wowed both the judges and the audience, taking the top spot with votes from the panel (including Simon Rix from the Kaiser Chiefs!) and being crowned the audience choice too! 🙌

Massive shout-out to the boys:

🎤 Louis Tammaro🎸 Lukas Chowdhury🎸 Ewan Brown🥁 Tobias Gupit-Wills

VERTIGO - Leeds Band

We couldn’t be prouder of their achievement!

As part of their prize, they’ll enjoy 2 days in a recording studio, get the chance to perform at Chapel Allerton Music Festival, and will be the headline act at the Red Kite Battle of the Bands 2026! 🎉

Keep rocking, VERTIGO! 🤘🎵