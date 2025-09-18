Teen Karate star set for international showdown in London

A talented young athlete from Brighouse is preparing to take the next step in her promising sporting career.

15-year-old Blyss Edwards, a student at Rastrick High School, will compete on Saturday, September 20, at the English Karate Federation International.

The event, which attracts top competitors from across the country and abroad, will be staged at the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre in London. Blyss, who trains at NCAA in Silsden, Bradford, has already enjoyed considerable success on the national and international stage.

She won gold at the Junior Karate Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and more recently claimed a bronze medal at the British Karate Federation International Open held in Sheffield at the Ponds Forge International Sports Centre.

She is a member of the British Sport Karate Federation Association and is coached by Paul Newby, Emelye O’Brien, and Frank Pullano. Speaking ahead of the competition, Blyss said:

“I’m really excited to compete in London. Each tournament is a chance to test myself and improve, and I’m looking forward to representing my club and coaches.” Her father, Phillip Edwards, said the family are delighted with her progress:

“We’re incredibly proud of Blyss. She’s dedicated and hard-working, and it’s fantastic to see her efforts recognised at such a high level.”

The English Karate Federation International is regarded as one of the highlights of the competitive calendar and provides a platform for young athletes like Blyss to showcase their talent.