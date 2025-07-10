Teachers from Leeds were among 132 participants who attended The PTI Enrichment Residential

By Roberta Adams
Contributor
Published 10th Jul 2025, 10:00 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 10:56 BST
The PTI Enrichment Residential, a national CPD event for subject leaders, was attended by 132 teachers, including participants from Leeds.

The PTI Enrichment Residential is an inspiring course for heads of department and subject leaders. It offers a unique opportunity to share best practice, engage in constructive dialogue about curricular challenges, and join a community of passionate educators. The course helps teachers enrich their subject knowledge, reaffirm the value of teaching their disciplines, and empower students with lifelong skills to thrive in a wider global society.

This year’s Enrichment Residential, the second time the event has been hosted at the University of York, featured an esteemed lineup of expert speakers, whose contributions sparked vital discussions about the future of teaching, leadership, and innovation in schools.

The lineup of speakers featured Andrew Graham-Dixon, Dr. Emily Grossman, Jeffrey Boakye, and Professor Nira Chamberlain.

Teachers from Leeds included:

Rosalind Jack, Leeds City Academy

Jolandi Janicki, Leeds City Academy

Rachel Winstanley, Leeds City Academy

Matthew Cave, Leeds West Academy

Charlotte Harrison, Leeds West Academy

Neil Jackson, Leeds West Academy

Adam Livingston, Leeds West Academy

Noreen Mahmud, Leeds West Academy

Amy Peterson, Leeds West Academy

Hugh Rayment-Pickard, Co-Director of The PTI, said: “The Enrichment Residential is a celebration of subject passion and professional commitment. We’re proud to support teachers who want to inspire young people with the riches of academic knowledge. Thanks to the generous funding from players of People’s Postcode Lottery, we can continue to strengthen subject teaching and build a thriving community of educators.”

Funding raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery enables the continued growth of The PTI’s Enrichment Residentials. These events provide vital professional development for subject leaders and heads of department, offering an inspiring space to deepen subject knowledge, explore curriculum innovation, and connect with a national network of passionate educators.

