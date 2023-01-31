The National Education Union (NEU) says 23,400 schools in England and Wales will be affected tomorrow (1 February) when its members walk out. Advice for parents issued by Department for Education is as follows:

“Parents have a legal duty to ensure that their school-registered child of compulsory school age attends school regularly. Therefore, all school-registered children of compulsory school age in classes open on days when strike action is being taken are still required to attend school, regardless of parental choice or the closure of other classes in the school.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is the list of schools closed in Leeds tomorrow.

Teachers striking in Leeds in July 2016: Picture by Simon Hulme

Schools closed in Leeds

Please note that some schools are still overseen by Leeds City Council but many are now run by private academy trusts. It means there is no centralised list and each school is expected to notify parents if it plans to close due to the planned strikes. As of January 30, the following schools were among those to have confirmed their plans:

- Allerton Grange: Contingency plans announced in a letter to parents mean the school will be closed to most pupils but Year 11 pupils will still attend for exams and arrangements were being made to allow a Year 10 trip to York to go ahead as planned.

- Bishop Young C of E Academy: Year 11 pupils are expected in as normal but the school is closed to pupils in other year groups.

- Boston Spa Academy: The school has advised parents that it is assessing the likely impact of the strike and will provide a further update this week.

- Brigshaw High School: Year 11 and 13 pupils will be expected to attend as normal but all other year groups are being asked to stay at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Bruntcliffe Academy: The school will be open to pupils in years 7, 10 and 11 only.

- Cockburn Laurence Calvert Academy: The school will only open to pupils in year 7 only and the day will finish at 2pm.

- Co-op Academy Leeds: Year 10 and 11 pupils are expected to attend, as are a number of vulnerable students in other year groups who have been invited.

- Co-op Academy Priesthorpe: The school will be open to pupils in years 10, 11, 12 and 13, as well as students in years 7, 8 and 9 deemed vulnerable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Corpus Christi Catholic College: Year 11 pupils should attend as normal but the school will be closed to all other year groups.

- Dixons Unity Academy, Armley: The school will be open to year 11 pupils as well as vulnerable pupils.

- The Farnley Academy: Pupils in years 10 and 11 can attend, as can vulnerable pupils. For those in school, the day will finish at 2:50pm.

- Horsforth School: The school will be open to pupils in years 11, 12 and 13. Those classified as vulnerable can also attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- John Smeaton Academy: All pupils in years 9, 10 and 11 should attend but those in years 7 and 8 should remain at home.

- The Morley Academy: The school will only be open to pupils in years 7, 10 and 11, as well as those taking part in academy production rehearsals.

- Oulton Academy: The school will only be open to year 11 pupils and pupils classified as vulnerable.

- Prince Henry’s Grammar School: Pupils in years 11 and 13 should attend, as should those with requested places, including vulnerable pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Rodillian Academy: The school will be closed to all year groups but the families of vulnerable pupils will be contacted.

- The Ruth Gorse Academy: The school will be open to pupils in years 10 and 11 and the school day will finish at 2:55pm.

- Woodkirk Academy: Pupils in years 7, 11, 12 and 13 are expected to attend as normal but other year groups have been asked to study remotely.