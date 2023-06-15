There has been a sharp rise in sick days taken by teachers in Yorkshire, with new figures showing the worst-affected schools in Leeds.

Teacher sickness led to the loss of 3.2 million working days across schools in England in the 2021/22 academic year, a rise of 61% over five years, with one union blaming “stress, overwork and burnout”.

The average teacher in England took 6.3 days off sick in 2021/22, up from 4.1 days five years before, Department for Education figures show. More than two thirds of teachers (68%) were off sick at some point in the academic year, up from 55% five years before.

In Yorkshire, teachers took an average of 6.7 days off sick in the last academic year, up from 4.8 days in 2016/17. In Leeds, a total of 39,584 working days were lost across the year, with 55.9% of teachers taking sickness absence that year.

Dr Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NASUWT (the Teacher’s Union), said that the increase in both the proportion of teachers taking sick leave and the number of days taken “reflects the reality that teachers are increasingly suffering stress, overwork and burnout”.

“The government has expected teachers simply to soldier on throughout the pandemic and now the cost of living crisis whilst more children are presenting with acute learning and support needs. The job of teaching is becoming impossible for teachers who are also finding themselves taking on the roles of counsellor, social worker and therapist to fill gaps left by cuts to children’s services.”

He said the figures were likely the “tip of the iceberg” as staffing pressures meant many teachers felt they had little choice but to come to work even when unwell.

The Department for Education was approached for comment. In a note accompanying the figures, it said the Office for National Statistics had observed a rise in sickness absence across the UK since 2020, which “broadly aligns” with the picture in the schools workforce.Here we reveal which schools in Leeds had the greatest average number of days taken in sickness absence by teachers, including those who were not off sick.

1 . Yeadon Westfield Infant School. At Yeadon Westfield Infant School, a total of 223 days were lost to illness in 2021/22, an average of 24.8 per teacher. Eight teachers took sickness absence, representing 88.9% of the workforce. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . Burley St Matthias C of E Primary School At Burley St Matthias C of E Primary School, a total of 255 days were lost to illness in 2021/22, an average of19.6 per teacher. 12 teachers took sickness absence, representing 92.3% of the workforce. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

3 . Cobden Primary School At Cobden Primary School, a total of 188.5 days were lost to illness in 2021/22, an average of 18.9 per teacher. Nine teachers took sickness absence, representing 90% of the workforce. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

4 . Blenheim Primary School At Blenheim Primary School, a total of 349.5 days were lost to illness in 2021/22, an average of 18.4 per teacher. 14 teachers took sickness absence, representing 73.7% of the workforce. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales