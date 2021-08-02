Here's the full list of term dates, bank holidays, half terms and fines in Leeds

Note that academies, free schools, foundation schools and faith schools set their own term dates. You can check if your school follows the dates listed below here.

When does school start?

The 2021/2022 school year starts on Monday 6th September.

When is Autumn half term?

The first half term of the academic year runs from Monday 25th October to Friday 29th October.

Kids return to school for the second half of term on Monday 1st November

When are the Christmas holidays?

The Christmas holidays start on Monday 20th December and end on Monday 3rd January.

When does spring term start?

Kids return to school after the Christmas holidays on Tuesday 4th January.

When is spring half term?

Spring half term runs from Monday 21st February till Friday 25th February.

Monday 28th April marks the start of the second half of spring term, which runs till Friday 1st April.

When are the Easter holidays?

The Easter holidays start on Monday 4th April and end on Monday 18th April.

Kids return to school on Tuesday 19th April for their final term.

When is summer half term?

Half term starts on Monday 30th May and ends Friday 3rd June.

The second half of the summer term starts on Monday 6th June.

When are the six week holidays?

Tuesday 26th July is the final day of the 2021/2022 academic year, with kids breaking up from school for six weeks.

They return to classes on Monday 5th September.

What about bank holidays?

May bank holiday falls on Monday 2nd May next year.

There is an additional bank holiday on June 2nd for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, but as this falls during the Easter holidays the summer term has instead been shortened by one day, finishing on Tuesday 26th July instead of Wednesday 27th July.

How much are the school absence fines?

Fines for taking your child out of school during term time are set at £60 per child if paid within 21 days of issue.

The fine increases to £120 per child when paid after 21 days but before 28 days.

If not paid after 28 days, the parent or carer of said child will face prosecution.