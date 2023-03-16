3 . The Refinery

This student accommodation is ranked #2 on the list. It costs £174 per week to stay here. It has a roof terrace, social space, gym, cinema room, multi-media space and study area. Students said: "My boyfriend stayed here this year and the reception staff were lovely and welcoming towards us both, leading to me booking here next year. The facilities are great and the rooms are in great condition with any maintenance being done straight away and the public areas always being clean." Photo: Google