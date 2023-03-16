These are the best places to live as a student in Leeds, according to the people who lived there.
Selecting which student accommodation to stay in can be a tricky task for a teen. Whether it’s an on campus block or a city centre skyscraper, Leeds has plenty of luxurious options for students who want to make the most out of their time at university.
These are the ten best rated student accommodations in Leeds according to reviews on Student Crowd Photo: Google
2. IconInc - The Edge
This student accommodation is ranked #1 on the list. It costs £269 per week to stay here. It has a cinema, onsite gym, iMac zone, sauna, steam room and a mini amphitheatre. Students said: "The best accommodation in Leeds! The on site team are very helpful and friendly and will go above and beyond to make your time here the best! The daily breakfast is great and the facilities are like nowhere else!" Photo: Google
3. The Refinery
This student accommodation is ranked #2 on the list. It costs £174 per week to stay here. It has a roof terrace, social space, gym, cinema room, multi-media space and study area. Students said: "My boyfriend stayed here this year and the reception staff were lovely and welcoming towards us both, leading to me booking here next year. The facilities are great and the rooms are in great condition with any maintenance being done straight away and the public areas always being clean." Photo: Google
4. Symons House
This student accommodation is ranked #3 on the list. It costs £220 per week to stay here. It has a private cinema room, outdoor cinema, study room, common room, communal TV, contents insurance, pool table, all utility bills included. Students said: "The best accommodation in Leeds! Great location. The staffs are very kind and supportive even your request is not related to the accomodation issues. They always come up with cool events for the students, making the vibe more lively and cozy at the same time." Photo: Google