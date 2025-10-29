‘Stimulating and inspiring’ Leeds nursery gains ‘Outstanding’ status from Ofsted

Partou Acorns in Leeds has been rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted

Partou Acorns Day Nursery and Pre-school in Leeds has been rated ‘Outstanding’ in all areas by Ofsted.

In her final report, the inspector observes: “Children are very happy and thrive in this stimulating and inspiring nursery.”

Situated on Otley Road, the setting provides high quality early years care and education to families in Adel and surrounding areas.

Its bright, spacious playrooms are complemented by safe and secure gardens equipped with mud kitchens, slides and a woodland area for the children to explore.

Team members at Partou Acorns which has impressed Ofsted

Partou Acorns team members are warmly praised by Ofsted for giving the children “every opportunity” to have “a voice within the nursery” including through participation in a pre-school committee that chooses weekly themes to guide activities.

The inspector is equally impressed by the team’s ability to complete detailed assessments “with precision” which help to identify gaps in children's learning.

“Children are highly motivated and show exceptionally positive attitudes to learning,” she writes. “Where additional support is needed, targeted strategies and support plans are implemented to help children progress. As a result of these highly effective interventions, gaps in children's learning are quickly reduced.”

The Ofsted report notes that the children benefit from “a wide range of purposeful outings in the local community” including visits to a local donkey sanctuary, shops and cafes which provide them with “rich and varied real-life experiences.”

Partnerships between Partou Acorns team members and families are described as “extremely positive.” The inspector adds: “Parents are delighted with their children's progress and how quickly they settled in.”

Leaders and managers at the setting are hailed as “passionate and committed to achieving the best outcomes for children” with the wellbeing of team members also regarded as a “top priority.”

The report continues: “Managers go the extra mile to support staff and ensure they feel valued. They celebrate staff's achievements with a 'superstar of the month.' This means that children benefit from a motivated and skilled staff team.”

And safeguarding arrangements are deemed to be “effective” based on “an open and positive culture” that “puts children’s interests first.”

Emma Lacey, Partou Acorns Nursery Manager, said: “I am so proud of the team for achieving a remarkable but fully deserved outcome.

“We value the unique interests and needs of each child in our care, delivering tailored activities that help them to grow into confident young learners.

“Supporting each other is also a key element in our success, together with the strong bonds we have with the families who we share ideas with every day.”

Samantha Rhodes, Partou Managing Director, said: “Huge congratulations to Emma and the whole team at Acorns in Adel.

“Their passion, care and dedication are evident throughout the Ofsted report.

“Being rated as ‘Outstanding’ is wonderful recognition for the inspiring environment they’ve created where children feel safe, happy and truly thrive.”