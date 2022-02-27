Members of UNISON will be on strike at Leeds University from tomorrow (Monday) to Wednesday March 2 as part of their fight for a pay rise as the cost of living soars.

UNISON Branch Secretary at Leeds University Angela Blackburn said dedicated staff are having to choose between heating and eating because their pay has fallen so far behind the cost of living.

Ms Blackburn said: “In the last ten years the pay of the average employee in Higher Education has fallen against inflation between 17 and 20 per cent. In effect our members are working more than two months of the year for nothing, against where they were 10 years ago. This is not a sustainable situation. Staff across the country are having to use foodbanks and claim benefits.

UNISON Regional Organiser Neelam Bhambra said the Higher Education sector had never been richer and members had kept it afloat through years of Coronavirus disruption.

She added: “Our members are the people who took everything a university does and put it on-line in just two weeks which was remarkable. Financial hardship inevitably leads to a crisis in mental health and our members do not deserve this. They are striking to survive.”

The University of Leeds has been approached for comment.