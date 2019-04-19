Staff and students celebrate Springwell School's first birthday

Youngsters at a special school in Leeds ditched the pens and papers for party food this week as their school celebrated its first birthday.

Springwell Leeds South is part of the expanding Springwell Academy group and opened last year specifically for youngsters from years 6 to 11 that struggle to access mainstream education due to social, emotional and mental health needs.

This week before the Easter break they had two cakes, party food and games with parents and carers also invited to come and join the fun.

Mandy Teale, from the care team, said: "There was a birthday cake and a treasure hunt, which they absolutely loved, and parents and carers came in. We had a day out of normal school and had fun to celebrate the first birthday."

Springwell Leeds Academy is part of a £45m investment from Leeds City Council and three new sites opened throughout last year.