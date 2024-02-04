Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Peter’s Church of England Primary School, located in Cromwell Street, Burmantofts, continues to be an Outstanding school in all five inspected categories – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

Previously rated Outstanding during its last full inspection in 2011, St Peter's CoE becomes the fourth Leeds school awarded top marks by Ofsted so far this year.

St Peter’s CoE Primary School continues to be an Outstanding school in all five inspected categories. Picture: James Hardisty

The education watchdog said: "The school leaves no stone unturned in its support for pupils and their families. Pupils are safe and happy at this school.

"The school has a culture of high expectations in all that it does. Staff provide highly effective support for pupils’ learning. From a young age, pupils develop a thirst for learning."

Pupil behaviour was described as "exemplary", while inspectors hailed the provision for broader development as a key strength of the school.

The well designed curriculum makes clear what knowledge and skills pupils must learn as they progress through the school.

Inspectors added: "Pupils have regular opportunities to build on what they have already learned. Pupils transfer their learning confidently across the curriculum.

"The school supports pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) extremely well. Staff adapt lesson activities to meet the needs of individual pupils."

Staff implement the school’s curriculum "very well across all subjects" and ensure that children become confident learners from the start of their time in school.