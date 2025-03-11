Springwater students celebrate World Book Day with inspirational woman

Not-for-profit care provider, Harrogate Neighbours, hosted a community-led reading afternoon to celebrate a combination of World Book Day and International Women’s Day.

Fifteen sixth form students from Springwater School in Harrogate, were invited to The Cuttings, Harrogate Neighbours’ extra care scheme to enjoy an afternoon of reading and relaxation with inspirational resident, 88-year-old Elizabeth Newby.

With at least three books on the go at any one time, Elizabeth has always been an avid reader with a love for spy thrillers. Before retiring, Elizabeth was involved in creating costumes for the theatre, which would have involved lots of reading for inspiration and fact checking. She also wrote articles for the Yorkshire Post in her earlier years.

The students from Springwater, a vibrant and progressive school, which caters for youngsters with physical and challenging needs, such as autism, joined Elizabeth, residents and staff from Harrogate Neighbours for an afternoon of reading.

Elizabeth read an extract from The Jungle Book, one of her favourite books growing up bringing each mythical character to life through her delivery. Staff and volunteers then took to the floor to read passages Harry Potter, Aesops Fables and George’s Marvellous Medicine.

Dylan Clark a student at Springwater School said: “The voices were so funny, that was great.”

Eryn Davies, a teacher at Springwater School added: “Thank you so much for the afternoon – the pupils really enjoyed it, it was wonderful.“

Talking about her love of reading and the event, resident at Harrogate Neighbours, Elizabeth Newby said: “I was very pleased to be asked to read to the students.

“Books are so important to read at all ages and I always try to read different styles throughout the week. We should always encourage more ladies, young and old to read and write and let their voices be heard.”