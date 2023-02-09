Spring Bank Primary: Leeds school warned of 'insufficient progress' made after back-to-back poor Ofsted reports
A Leeds primary school has been warned of “insufficient progress” being made after back-to-back poor Ofsted inspections.
Spring Bank Primary School, in Headingley, was ranked as “requires improvement” during its two previous Ofsted inspections but a recent monitoring visit has seen inspectors warn school leadership that not enough is being done.
The report was published by Ofsted inspectors this month, following an inspection of the school back in December.
Inspectors noted that: “The school should take further action to rapidly improve the knowledge and competencies of recently appointed governors so that they fulfil their core strategic functions effectively and improve the quality of the school improvement plan so that it is fit for purpose.”
"There have been significant changes at all levels of senior leadership since the previous inspection in October 2021. Only four members of the governing body were in post at the time of the last inspection. The other recently appointed governors are inexperienced.”
The report criticises what it describes as an “instability in staffing” with a number of roles of departed staff left vacant. Including that of the headteacher – currently being filled by the school’s deputy head.
It states: “The headteacher resigned in April 2022 and left the school in July 2022. Governors have not yet advertised this vacancy.”
Despite this criticism inspectors praised the teaching of early reading and phonics which “continues to be effective," noting that this is “reflected in the strong results pupils in Years 2 and 6 achieve in statutory tests.”
Although once again hit out at the schools leadership for being “too slow to improve the quality of education in the remaining curriculum subjects.”
Noting: “The quality of the school improvement plan is poor. Deadlines lack the necessary urgency.”
A school spokesperson said: “We were pleased that the inspector was so positive about children's reading in our school, particularly the hard work of children and teachers to make up for the learning lost during the Covid pandemic.
"The inspector gave us some points to work with which we have immediately begun to address with support from experienced governors, advisors from the local authority and through the ongoing support of a National Leader of Education. All of the school's leaders and staff are committed to working together to rapidly improve the school.”