Spark Opportunity and Elliott Hudson College celebrate successful completion of pilot employability
The event at Headingley Stadium brought together teachers, mentors, and students for discussion groups, fun activities, and empowering presentations. Students showcased their newfound strengths and uniqueness, demonstrating personal growth and development over the six-week programme.
Their feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with comments such as: "The Spark programme has been exceptional. We have been able to dive in and learn more about our own personal strengths, weaknesses, likes, dislikes, and aspirations." Another student mentioned, "Being able to speak to and connect with people and managers at companies like Asda has allowed us to understand more about the work environment and how we could best cooperate in a team."
In today's challenging environment for young people in the UK, Spark has introduced engaging weekly workshops and a mentorship program linking industry experts with students. This initiative aims to equip them with vital skills needed for the world of work.
Reports from the Institute for Employment Studies and Chartered Management Institute highlight concerning rates of NEET (Not in Education, Employment or Training) individuals (aged 16-24) and a lack of essential skills crucial for entering the workforce. Additionally, the uneven availability of non-formal learning opportunities further exacerbates the situation, impacting educational outcomes, job prospects, and overall well-being.
As part of its commitment to addressing these challenges, Spark Opportunity is dedicated to enhancing the quality of apprenticeship recruitment and pastoral care within the industry.
For further information about Spark Opportunity's groundbreaking employability programme and its collaborative efforts, please contact Tracey, Martin and Emmaat [email protected]