Sky Lounge Leeds shines in new collaboration with local film school

Valor Hospitality joins forces with leading multimedia school to support arts education

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Film students in Leeds have been given exclusive access to produce a new film showcasing the city’s highest rooftop bar - Sky Lounge at DoubleTree by Hilton - in a brand new partnership between MetFilm School Leeds and Valor Hospitality.

The new film, commissioned by a team of six at MetFilm features the show-stopping Sky Lounge bar, which opened in 2009 and stands 13 storeys above the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the collaboration, the team of students produced a promotional video as part of their final postgraduate project, which will contribute towards their final grade.

Sky Lounge

Situated on the top floor of DoubleTree by Hilton Leeds, Sky Lounge is the highest bar in the city. It has recently celebrated its 16th birthday and has marked the occasion by collaborating with local film students to create new videos showcasing its impressive views and service.

The bar is famed for its signature cocktails, afternoon tea, bottomless brunch, bar food, and impressive event space, alongside its unrivalled views of the city’s skyline.

The MetFilm School Leeds is a leading film, television and online media school offering undergraduate, postgraduate and short courses across various craft areas. It was selected as a partner of the DoubleTree by Hilton Leeds to give students the experience of developing real-world content for a local business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hotel is managed by Valor Hospitality UK + Europe which has a portfolio of 40 hotels based across the UK, including Crowne Plaza Harrogate, Crowne Plaza Leeds and Holiday Inn Hull Marina, also in Yorkshire.

Robert Ford, General Manager at DoubleTree by Hilton Leeds, commented: “The students have done a fantastic job showcasing the beauty of Sky Lounge. We’re proudly the highest bar in Leeds with the best views, and we wanted refreshed content that illustrated that. We aim to deliver a premium experience to guests, so our new videos needed to capture that quality. The final videos certainly do just that, and I’m glad we’ve been able to give these students the experience.

Radina Nedelcheva, MA Course Leader for METFilm Leeds, commented: “We’re always looking for ways for our students to get industry experience. Working with local businesses is a great way to do this and highlight some of the great organisations on our doorstep. A big thank you to DoubleTree by Hilton Leeds for getting involved.”

Thank you to the crew: Ellia Rhodes, Manav Chhabra, Abdur Raheem, Gee Lok Shum, Dave Fisher and Joel Anderson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a thank you to the cast: Liya Rochester, Jack Perrons, Neve Donal, Mia Long, Scarlett Wilson, Emily Barnes, MB Dogonyaro, Isaac Quinn, Nye Barrable, Lucas Gonzales, Jessica Lambell, Ellie Davidson, Charlotte Gomersall, Dhruvesh Dave and Reuben Ellis.

To find out more about the Sky Lounge, visit: https://www.leedsskylounge.co.uk/