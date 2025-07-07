Skills opportunities beckon for West Yorkshire residents

A new campaign to help residents across West Yorkshire build skills for life and enhance their job opportunities and credentials has been launched.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Realise, one of the UK’s leading training providers, is seeking to support more than 3,000 learners over the next 12 months after successfully winning two contracts as part of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Adult Skills Fund allocation.

The courses will be delivered at multiple locations across Bradford, Calderdale, Leeds, Wakefield and Kirklees, with local residents having the chance to secure qualifications in English, maths and digital skills, as well as in early years and health and social care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as creating opportunities for local residents, Realise is set to employ around 12 new people to deliver the programmes.

Training underway

All courses are fully funded and available to access free of charge for West Yorkshire residents over the age of 19.

In addition, Realise will also be delivering courses around Targeted Employment Programmes, which sees Realise partner with West Yorkshire employers to equip learners with the skills and qualifications to secure employment in high-demand sectors.

Dan Goodall, Director of Adult Skills at Realise, said: “We are hugely excited about delivering training which will create truly life-changing opportunities for West Yorkshire residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to support people who are out of work to gain and sustain employment, unlock progression opportunities for people who are in work and partner with local employers to ensure we are identifying and supplying solutions to the skills shortages they are seeing now and in the future.

“We have a proud history of supporting West Yorkshire Combined Authority with delivering training around adult skills and have created two Skills Hubs at Holme Wood in Bradford and in the Packhorse Shopping Centre in Huddersfield.

“We are firmly focused on delivering not only successful course completions but also positive learner outcomes around employment and getting people into work or improving job prospects.”

The Targeted Employment Programmes, which will be delivered across Bradford, Calderdale, Wakefield and Kirklees, will focus on three sectors - security, education and retail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will allow local residents to be trained in jobs including door supervisor, CCTV operator, teaching assistant and Forest School assistant.

There will also be scope for Realise to respond to any immediate needs of employers or the Department for Work and Pensions in West Yorkshire.

For more information, visit www.realisetraining.com