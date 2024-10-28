Sisters in sync for a stroll to school with BBC's Newsround

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two siblings from Bradford's Barkerend Primary Leadership Academy were invited to share their journey to school with a team from the popular BBC programme, Newsround.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The children's news programme has run continually since 1972, covering stories from around the world for young people, and recently broadcast a special segment in celebration of International Walk to School Month.

The feature, 'From city life to countryside walks', shines a spotlight on different school journeys across the UK and hears from pupils in Inverness, North West Wales, South West Wales and Bradford's own Barkerend pupils, sisters Jenika and Jenny-Beth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharing their walk to school with the Newsround cameras, the siblings discuss the different routes they take, the importance of road safety, and their awareness of pedestrian crossing lights, explaining how they "definitely wait for the green man".

Sisters Jenika and Jenny-Beth share their walk to school on Newsround

While other schoolchildren in the segment speak of beaches and views of the Scottish Highlands, the sisters are keen to share the nature they experience on their city stroll through Bradford and the various wildlife and birds they have encountered. Proving that every step counts, Jenika and Jenny-Beth proudly show off the Travel Tracker badges they collect for walking to school three times a week and their infectious enthusiasm reminds viewers that every walk is an adventure waiting to be discovered.

Discussing the sibling's big impact on the small screen, Claire Grace, Assistant Principal at Barkerend Primary Leadership Academy said: “We’re thrilled to see Jenika and Jenny-Beth represent our school on such a prominent platform.

"They perfectly embody the spirit of our community, and their passion for walking to school not only promotes healthy habits but also inspires their peers. We hope their story encourages even more students to appreciate the journey to school and the world around them.”