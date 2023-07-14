Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Seven Hills Primary Morley: Ofsted praise for Leeds school creating ‘a place where everyone is valued'

A south Leeds primary school has been praised for creating “a place where everyone is valued.”
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 14th Jul 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read

Ofsted inspectors visiting Seven Hills Primary, Morley in May were full of praise for the continued excellence displayed at the school which remains at a consistently Good rating throughout – echoing prior inspections in both 2017 and 2013.

The report said: "Pupils and staff at Seven Hills Primary School feel like they are part of one big family. The school lives up to its motto, ‘a place where everyone is valued’. Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are extremely well supported.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Staff have high expectations of behaviour. Pupils rise to meet these expectations well. Behaviour in lessons is calm and purposeful. At social times, pupils play well together. Bullying is very rare.”

Ofsted inspectors visiting Seven Hills Primary, Morley in May were full of praise. Picture: GoogleOfsted inspectors visiting Seven Hills Primary, Morley in May were full of praise. Picture: Google
Ofsted inspectors visiting Seven Hills Primary, Morley in May were full of praise. Picture: Google

Inspectors praised the school’s “sequenced curriculum” which is planned out so that it “becomes more complex over time”, although noted that aims for what pupils should know and by when “sometimes lack detail.” The curriculum for personal, social and health education (PSHE) is “carefully planned to prepare pupils for life in modern Britain.”

It noted: “Pupils feel safe and they are safe. They will talk to staff if they are worried about something. Staff understand their responsibilities in keeping children safe. They know how to report concerns. Leaders act swiftly and effectively.

"They involve other agencies, for example child and adolescent mental health services, to support pupils when needed. Leaders’ record-keeping is detailed."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The “supportive” nature of school governors is also praised, although inspectors note that the governors “do not check some aspects of the school’s work, including curriculum design, rigorously enough.”

Related topics:OfstedLeeds