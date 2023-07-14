Ofsted inspectors visiting Seven Hills Primary, Morley in May were full of praise for the continued excellence displayed at the school which remains at a consistently Good rating throughout – echoing prior inspections in both 2017 and 2013.

The report said: "Pupils and staff at Seven Hills Primary School feel like they are part of one big family. The school lives up to its motto, ‘a place where everyone is valued’. Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are extremely well supported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Staff have high expectations of behaviour. Pupils rise to meet these expectations well. Behaviour in lessons is calm and purposeful. At social times, pupils play well together. Bullying is very rare.”

Ofsted inspectors visiting Seven Hills Primary, Morley in May were full of praise. Picture: Google

Inspectors praised the school’s “sequenced curriculum” which is planned out so that it “becomes more complex over time”, although noted that aims for what pupils should know and by when “sometimes lack detail.” The curriculum for personal, social and health education (PSHE) is “carefully planned to prepare pupils for life in modern Britain.”

It noted: “Pupils feel safe and they are safe. They will talk to staff if they are worried about something. Staff understand their responsibilities in keeping children safe. They know how to report concerns. Leaders act swiftly and effectively.

"They involve other agencies, for example child and adolescent mental health services, to support pupils when needed. Leaders’ record-keeping is detailed."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad