Half term is nearly here, which means for families with a child in Year 6 it’s time to look ahead to September 2023 and apply for a secondary school place.

Here is everything you need to know about applying for secondary school in Leeds.

When is the deadline?

The council website has a wealth of information to help families find out about schools in Leeds and how to apply.

Parents and carers must apply to Leeds City Council by the deadline of Monday 31 October, using the online application form and stating their five preferred secondary schools.

How can I apply?

The council website has a wealth of information to help families find out about schools in Leeds and how to apply.

Visit www.leeds.gov.uk/apply for further guidance and access to the online application form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For a handy summary of the application process watch our video guide to school admissions at bit.ly/schoolplacesleeds.

How many schools can you apply for?

You can name five preferred schools when you apply. Last year over 96% of applicants were offered one of their preferred schools.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s executive member for economy, culture and education, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Starting secondary school is a major milestone for children and a big change in family routines too. Researching schools and understanding how they offer places will give you the best chance of an outcome that works well for you and your family.

“The council website is a great place to start. You can search for schools near you, find out how schools prioritise offers and read Ofsted reports to help you identify your 5 preferred schools.

“Staying local and having siblings at the same school is important to many families. We advise listing a school where your address gives you catchment priority and telling us about a brother or sister already at school. If you need any further advice, our admissions team will be happy to help.”

Who can I ask about my application?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds City Council’s school admissions team can help with queries, including alternative ways to apply if you don’t have internet access. You can call 0113 222 4414 from Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm (except Wednesday when lines open at 10am).

When are secondary school places offered?