Seven Leeds schools have been provisionally selected for the government’s School Rebuilding Programme, potentially representing a multi-million pound investment in local education.

Pupils across England will benefit from transformative new school buildings as 239 more schools and sixth forms will benefit from renovation projects.

The new projects build on the 161 that have previously been announced, with construction works now nearing completion on the most advanced sites.

Funding for mainstream schools across Yorkshire and Humber will increase by over £2.5 billion in 2023-24, compared to this year. This includes £895 million to support pupils with special educational needs and disabilities.

Gillian Keegan, Secretary of State for Education, said:

"Education is a top priority for this Government. That is why, despite facing challenging economic circumstances, we are investing a record amount in our schools and colleges. Today’s announcement will transform hundreds of schools across the country and ensure they are fit for the future.

“The additional funding, alongside fantastic new facilities, will mean our brilliant teachers can get on with what they do best – and inspire the next generation.”

The funding promises that new buildings will be more energy efficient for future winter resilience and net-zero in operation, with old facilities replaced by modern education environments including new classrooms, sports halls and dining rooms.

The investment has been welcomed by Coun Jonathan Pryor, Leeds city council Deputy Leader and Executive Member for Economy, Culture and Education, although he admits his disappointment that it has taken the government this long to ‘finally step up’.

He said: “I am delighted that four and half years after I started lobbying Government about the desperate need to rebuild particular Leeds schools, they have finally agreed that Wetherby High School and Oulton Academy, formerly Royds High School, will now get the investment their pupils, staff and families deserve.

“While this news has sadly come too late for many pupils I am pleased that future pupils will be able to enjoy their education in buildings that better serve their needs.”

Here are the seven Leeds schools due to receive further investment.

1. Thousands of children to benefit Funding for mainstream schools across Yorkshire and Humber will increase by over £2.5 billion in 2023-24.

2. John Jamieson School John Jamieson School in Roundhay is a special school for pupils with a wide range of challenges in their lives. This ranges from moderate learning difficulties to Downs Syndrome and Autism. It has 332 students.

3. Oulton Academy Oulton Academy is a community school located in the South of Leeds. The school serves approximately 1,300 pupils.

4. St. Mary's Menston Catholic Voluntary Academy Located in Menston, St Mary's Menston Catholic Voluntary Academy is an 11–18 mixed, Roman Catholic, secondary school and sixth form. It has a current pupil enrolment of 1,196.