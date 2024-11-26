School theatre tour will raise awareness of parental mental illness

A new play will visit schools, libraries and theatres in York next year, helping to raise awareness of parental mental illness across local communities.

​​​​Charity Our Time is partnering with York-based community arts collective Next Door But One to deliver 'How to be a Kid', a new piece of theatre that will raise awareness of parental mental illness across local communities in York.

The play will tour theatres, schools, and libraries in York in May next year, with workshops that will help to spark open conversations about mental health. The play's development has been supported by Arts Council England.

Poor parental mental illness and serious mental illness is an issue that affects 1 in 3 children in every UK classroom. Children who have a parent with a mental illness often face unique challenges at school and at home.

One of the actors in How to Be a Kid.

Our Time Charity is the only UK charity dedicated to this issue. Their family workshops take place around the UK, including a workshop run in partnership with Mind Bradford. Based on 20 years of experience, they have shown that the impact of parental mental illness can be long lasting, but relatively small interventions can make a big difference to a young person.

Dympna Cunnane, Chief Executive of Our Time Charity, said:

“We’re excited to be working with Next Door But One to introduce the complex and sensitive topic of parental mental health in a way that’s accessible for young people and adults. It’s vital that we find ways to reduce the stigma of mental illness, so that children and young people know how to ask for support when they need it."

Matt Harper-Hardcastle, Chief Executive and Artistic Director, Next Door But One, said:

A recent development day for How to Be a Kid.

“We know firsthand from our expansive arts participation programme, which engages over 1,300 young people every year in York, that theatre can play a vital role in helping young people to make sense of their own experience and access the support they need. Teaming up with Our Time felt like a natural fit for How To Be A Kid. Together, if we can help a young person to feel seen and heard through the theatre we make, then we’ve done our job!”

Anne Cowman, Senior Service Manager for Children and Young People’s Services at Bradford District and Craven Mind, said:

“Our Time's KidsTime workshops are transforming the way families navigate the challenges of parental mental illness. The monthly sessions we have been running in Bradford for over a year now provide a safe, non-judgemental space for families to talk and learn without shame or stigma. Children get to meet other young people in the same situation, share experiences and, most importantly, have fun. It's fantastic to see the message of Our Time shared more widely via creative productions like this, tackling stigma and raising awareness of family mental health."

Details of the schools tour will be revealed in the new year.