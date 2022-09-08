Schools in Leeds suspended pupils 4,943 times, with a further two permanently excluded.

Across England, 3,928 children were permanently excluded from school in the 2020/21 academic year - around five in every 10,000.

The most common reason for permanent exclusions was persistent disruptive behaviour, and the second most common was physically assaulting another pupil.

The number of expelled pupils during the Covid-hit school year fell by 22 per cent from the year before, when there were 5,057 permanent exclusions.

However, suspensions increased by 13 per cent across England. In total 352,454 children were suspended from school in 2020/21, up from 310,733 the year before. This is the equivalent of 425 pupils per 10,000.

The analysis, which includes special, primary and secondary schools, was released by the Department for Education this summer.

Here we reveal which schools had the highest exclusion rate in Leeds – does your child’s school feature?

1. Dixon's Unity Academy Dixon's Unity Academy had a whopping 950 suspensions in just a single year. That's more than three times the next school down, and a suspension rate of more than one per pupil. One pupil was also permanently excluded from the school. Photo: google maps Photo Sales

2. Co-Op Academy Leeds A total of 268 pupils were suspended from the school in 2020/21, a rate of almost 30 per 100 pupils. Photo: google maps Photo Sales

3. Rodillian academy.jpg Rodillian Academy in Lofthouse saw 225 suspensions during the 2020/21 academic year. A much larger school than Co-Op, however, its rate was only 13 per 100 pupils. Photo: google maps Photo Sales

4. Crawshaw Academy Crawshaw Academy in Pudsey saw pupils suspended from school 199 times during the 2020/21 academic year. A rate of 18 per 100 pupils. Photo: google Photo Sales