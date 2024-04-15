Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Windmill formed when Brownhill Infants and St Saviour’s Junior school amalgamated in the Easter of 2014. Since that time Windmill has become a popular and much-loved primary school with successive good Ofsted reports and amazing SIAMs reports which have recognised that the school is committed to its vision of ‘doing everything in love’.

Darren Foulke, Headteacher, said: “Windmill CofE is a happy, harmonious school full of love. We are a big school but one family. Our pupils are amazing and show the world that we can all make a positive difference.

"We are inclusive and passionate about being the best we can be for ourselves, each other and our world. I am proud of this school community and wanted us to mark this special Birthday in a special way."

To celebrate their 10th birthday parents joined pupils for lunch and then there was a cake and coffee ‘Big Birthday Bash’ in the afternoon.

The event attracted huge numbers of parents, carers and community members with the sale of tea and coffee raising funds for the school and their linked primary school in Mungango, Tanzania.

As one pupil put it: “Today feels like everyone’s birthday. We have sung songs, played party games and had lots of cake. I love Windmill and want to say Happy 10th Birthday!”.