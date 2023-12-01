Ofsted inspectors have hailed the continued excellence of an Outstanding Leeds school.

The Ruth Gorse Academy, located in Black Bull Street, Leeds Dock, continues to be an Outstanding school in all five inspected categories – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

The popular city centre academy was previously rated outstanding during its last full inspection in 2017.

The education watchdog said: “At The Ruth Gorse Academy, there are no barriers to pupils’ success. This includes pupils who are disadvantaged. Pupils are encouraged to be ambitious and confident. The school has set extremely high academic expectations for what pupils can achieve.

The Ruth Gorse Academy, located in Black Bull Street, Leeds Dock, continues to be an Outstanding school. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“Pupils meet these expectations with pride. This results in exceptionally strong academic outcomes.”

Inspectors praised the “exemplary behaviour” on display by pupils, that allows them to flourish in a school environment “where everyone nurtures and celebrates individual differences.”

A member of The GORSE Academies Trust, Ruth Gorse’s “exceptional” quality of education and curriculum is underpinned by the ‘Gorse Code’, which makes the school’s expectations for pupils’ learning clear.

Inspectors said: “Teachers are highly skilled and well trained. They bring the aims of the curriculum to life. Teachers know their pupils well. They check pupils’ understanding with precision. Any gaps that pupils have in learning are swiftly addressed.

“Pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) make highly effective progress through the curriculum. Pupils are intensely committed to their learning. Their excellent behaviour supports the effective delivery of the curriculum.”

The school places a high priority on the extensive personal development of pupils.

Ben Mallinson, Principal of Ruth Gorse Academy, said: “We are delighted with the inspection report that captures the essence of our school. Our young people receive an outstanding education and school experience, which sees students, staff members and families working together with one common goal.

