Pupils at The Farnley Academy collecting their GCSE results last month. Picture: Steve Riding

That's why the Yorkshire Evening Post wanted to give readers a way to say a public well done all those who have made them burst with pride.

We invited parents, grandparents, friends and family to send in a message of congratulations to anyone in their life who was collecting their GCSE or A-Level results, has completed a degree, has finished an apprenticeship or has achieved their vocational qualification at college.

Those messages were published in our Saturday September 4 edition and we're sharing them here for those who might have missed out on picking up a paper.

If you would like to order a back copy for delivery, please call our subscriptions team on 0330 403 3004 on weekdays, 9am-5pm.

Your messages

Hamza Younis, Abbey Grange Academy: Well done Hamza! You have worked thoroughly hard both in school and especially home learning. Well deserved congratulations from Dad, Mum, the Younis and Yousaf families. Best of luck for the future!

Jack Maguire, Temple Moor High: We are all so proud of you finishing school. Love from Mum, Dad, Shauna and Moll.

Lily Hendy, Leeds Inter High School: Well done Lily for all your hard work during such difficult times – we’re all so proud of you! Mum, Dad & Alexander

Aimee Firth, Temple Moor High: Well done Aimee on your GCSE exam results. Very proud of all the hard work you have done. I’m sure all the effort and perseverance will reflect in the results. Best wishes Mum, Dad ,Ryan, Stephen and Kate xx

Alicia Walker, Brigshaw High: We are so, so, so proud of you. You always try your hardest and studied so much to achieve these results – A*, A*, A & B. Love you lots my girl, good luck and enjoy this next chapter of life. Mum, Reiss & Max xx

Alex Tyler, Ralph Thoresby: Congratulations on your GCSE results Alex. We are extremely proud of your hard work, commitment and that you made a difficult situation work for you. Mum and Dad

Skye Short: Congratulations with your results Skye and getting into Leeds Uni. We are so proud of the woman you’ve become. You’ve turned into a beautiful bright young lady. Keep working hard and you will achieve all of your dreams. Mum, Dad, Grace and Teddie xxx

Macey Wilson, Leeds City College: Congratulations on your A* Distinction. We are so very proud if you. Enjoy the next chapter if your life at university, love Mum and Dad.

Rachael Williams, Garforth Academy: Well done Rachael Williams: A*, A*, A* in maths, biology, chemistry - going to Newcastle to study medicine. You worked so hard. Very proud parents! Maria & Paul Williams

Caitlin Page, St Mary’s Menston: Well done Caitlin, so proud of you. Bring on uni! Mum and Dad

Leah Haigh, St Mary’s Menston: Well done Leah. Debbie & Darren

Ben Hirst, Elliott Hudson College: Well done Ben on your amazing results. We are so proud of the hard work you put in and the resilience and determination you have shown. Top class. Next challenge and adventure awaits. Mum, Dad and Barney

Millie Walker, Batley Grammar: Well done Millie on what has been a really tough year. We are so proud of you. Lots of love from Nana, Grandad & Auntie Lisa

Alex Bove, Abbey Grange Academy: Well done Alex! You’re a star and deserve your success! Love from Mum, Dad, Sarah, Danny, Granny, Grandad and Auntie Sue xx

Jemma Hughes, Mount St Mary’s: You are our super star. Whatever the outcome, you have worked your socks off this year. All your family are so proud of you. Love you loads, Mum and Dad xx

Louie Hayes, Garforth Academy: Well done on qualifying for Queen Mary Louie. Mum & Dad

Eleanor Horsman: 3A* – you smashed it darling. We couldn’t be prouder. You worked so hard for this through what has been a very different and tough couple of years. Love you lots, Mum Dad Bradley and Grandma xx

Keira Longfellow, Ruth Gorse Academy: Well done Keira. Grandad & Nanna

Olivia Jobes, Boston Spa Academy: Well done Olivia. We are so proud of you. You have worked so hard for so long. Your grades are fantastic and you are so AMAZING!! Love you millions, Mum & Dad xxxx

Ethan Lilly: The boy did good and in spite of the challenges during the past year has achieved the grades to progress to sixth form. Well done. Proud Grandma

Jamie Box, Temple Moor High School: We are all so unbelievably proud of you! Your hard work and determination has definitely paid off! Claire Nash and your whole family

Ciarra Brennan: Huge well done to my baby girl. I’m so proud of you for all you’ve achieved and I’m always with you by your side every moment. Love you always, Mum xxxx

Ciarra Brennan: A HUGE congratulations on getting your GCSEs and achieving it all! We are super, super proud of you! Next stop college for the next part of your journey at achieving your dream job. Dad xxxx

Keeley Daley, Ruth Gorse Academy: Keeley you did amazing, me and all your family are so proud of you. Now onto bigger and better things in life. Your are amazing girl. Auntie Emma and Uncle Anthony. Xx

India Faith Rhall, Abbey Grange C of E Academy: A massive congratulations to our daughter, India Rhall, on achieving excellent grades in her A Level results. You have worked so hard and you make us all so proud. Your future awaits. Mum and Dad xx

Ella-Roís Walsh, Mount St Mary’s: Congratulations on your GCSE results. We are very proud of you! Love Mum and Dad xx

Ella-Roís Walsh, Mount St Mary’s: Well done Ella-Roís on your wonderful GCSE results! Grandad would have been so proud too! Love Grandma xx

Ella-Roís Walsh, Mount St Mary’s: Well done sis – knew you could do it! With love and congratulations from Liam. x

Ella-Roís Walsh, Mount St Mary’s: Congratulations on your GCSE results. We are very proud of you. Keep working hard and believing in yourself! Love Francesca and Josh xx

Ella-Roís Walsh, Mount St Mary’s: Congratulations on your GCSE results. Love from Nannie and everyone in Bonniconlon